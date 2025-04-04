Iowa Hawkeyes assistant women's coach Raina Harmon named as new FGCU women's head coach

Raina Harmon, an assistant coach for University of Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball, has been named as the FGCU Eagles' new women's head basketball coach.

"It's a great day for FGCU to welcome Raina Harmon to the Nest as the next leader of our women's basketball program," said Colin Hargis, FGCU director of athletics. "Harmon's energy, passion and commitment to student athletes combined with her coaching experience will champion the continued growth and success for the FGCU women's basketball program."

During her eight years with Iowa serving as assistant coach, Harmon cultivated a culture of excellence with a 208-63 record and a combined five BIG10 conference titles, solidifying the team's winning pedigree and cementing the Hawkeyes' reputation as a women's basketball powerhouse. Her other achievements include coaching and developing several WNBA draft picks and the 2024 AP & Naismith Player of the Year, eight berths into the NCAA tournament and back-to-back national championship appearances.

"I am absolutely honored to be named the next head coach at Florida Gulf Coast University. This position is one of the best jobs in the country and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead such a prestigious program," said Harmon. "Thank you to President Timur, Colin Hargis, Nicole Neal and Lauren Leister for believing in my vision for the next era of FGCU women's basketball. This program has a standard of excellence, and I can't wait to build upon that legacy as I commit to developing our student athletes on and off the court. I look forward to connecting with the FGCU community, our fans and most importantly, our players as we embark on this journey together. Wings Up and Go Eagles!"

Prior to Iowa, Harmon spent two years at Michigan as the director of women's basketball operations before coaching at her alma mater, Central Michigan University. As the assistant coach at CMU, she helped the Chippewas punch their ticket to the big dance in 2013.

Harmon will be officially introduced to the FGCU community Tuesday, April 8, during an invitation-only event that will also be available as a livestream. Additionally, season ticket holders and Eagles Club members will receive information about an exclusive meet-and-greet with Coach Harmon.