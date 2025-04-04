Update work will force closures of northbound and southbound lanes of I-75 on the Peace River Bridge

Motorists can expect lane closures during nighttime/overnight hours on northbound and southbound I-75 over the Peace River Bridge.

Work will be conducted from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. Sunday, April 6 through Friday, April 11.

Crews will be updating pavement markings along the roadway. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area as crews are working on the roadway.

