Venice Shark Tooth Festival is back with a bite after 3-year break
Venice, the city known as the "Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” played host this weekend to live music, speakers, food trucks, merchandise and fossil vendors, a kids corner, Sunday.
1 of 20 — WGCUSharkToothFestival04242023AM
Scenes from the enice Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice, Florida, the city known as the "Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” played host this weekend to live music, speakers, food trucks, merchandise and fossil vendors, and a kids corner, Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
2 of 20 — WGCUSharkToothFestival04242023AM
Scenes from the enice Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice, Florida, the city known as the "Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” played host this weekend to live music, speakers, food trucks, merchandise and fossil vendors, and a kids corner, Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
3 of 20 — WGCUSharkToothFestival04242023AM
Scenes from the enice Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice, Florida, the city known as the "Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” played host this weekend to live music, speakers, food trucks, merchandise and fossil vendors, and a kids corner, Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
4 of 20 — WGCUSharkToothFestival04242023AM
Scenes from the enice Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice, Florida, the city known as the "Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” played host this weekend to live music, speakers, food trucks, merchandise and fossil vendors, and a kids corner, Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
5 of 20 — WGCUSharkToothFestival04242023AM
Scenes from the enice Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice, Florida, the city known as the "Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” played host this weekend to live music, speakers, food trucks, merchandise and fossil vendors, and a kids corner, Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
6 of 20 — WGCUSharkToothFestival04242023AM
Scenes from the enice Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice, Florida, the city known as the "Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” played host this weekend to live music, speakers, food trucks, merchandise and fossil vendors, and a kids corner, Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
7 of 20 — WGCUSharkToothFestival04242023AM
Scenes from the enice Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice, Florida, the city known as the "Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” played host this weekend to live music, speakers, food trucks, merchandise and fossil vendors, and a kids corner, Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
8 of 20 — WGCUSharkToothFestival04242023AM
Scenes from the enice Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice, Florida, the city known as the "Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” played host this weekend to live music, speakers, food trucks, merchandise and fossil vendors, and a kids corner, Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
9 of 20 — WGCUSharkToothFestival04242023AM
Scenes from the enice Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice, Florida, the city known as the "Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” played host this weekend to live music, speakers, food trucks, merchandise and fossil vendors, and a kids corner, Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
10 of 20 — WGCUSharkToothFestival04242023AM
Scenes from the enice Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice, Florida, the city known as the "Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” played host this weekend to live music, speakers, food trucks, merchandise and fossil vendors, and a kids corner, Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
11 of 20 — WGCUSharkToothFestival04242023AM
Scenes from the enice Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice, Florida, the city known as the "Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” played host this weekend to live music, speakers, food trucks, merchandise and fossil vendors, and a kids corner, Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
12 of 20 — WGCUSharkToothFestival04242023AM
Scenes from the enice Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice, Florida, the city known as the "Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” played host this weekend to live music, speakers, food trucks, merchandise and fossil vendors, and a kids corner, Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
13 of 20 — WGCUSharkToothFestival04242023AM
Scenes from the enice Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice, Florida, the city known as the "Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” played host this weekend to live music, speakers, food trucks, merchandise and fossil vendors, and a kids corner, Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
14 of 20 — WGCUSharkToothFestival04242023AM
Scenes from the enice Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice, Florida, the city known as the "Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” played host this weekend to live music, speakers, food trucks, merchandise and fossil vendors, and a kids corner, Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
15 of 20 — WGCUSharkToothFestival04242023AM
Scenes from the enice Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice, Florida, the city known as the "Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” played host this weekend to live music, speakers, food trucks, merchandise and fossil vendors, and a kids corner, Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
16 of 20 — WGCUSharkToothFestival04242023AM
Scenes from the enice Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice, Florida, the city known as the "Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” played host this weekend to live music, speakers, food trucks, merchandise and fossil vendors, and a kids corner, Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
17 of 20 — WGCUSharkToothFestival04242023AM
Scenes from the enice Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice, Florida, the city known as the "Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” played host this weekend to live music, speakers, food trucks, merchandise and fossil vendors, and a kids corner, Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
18 of 20 — WGCUSharkToothFestival04242023AM
Scenes from the enice Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice, Florida, the city known as the "Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” played host this weekend to live music, speakers, food trucks, merchandise and fossil vendors, and a kids corner, Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
19 of 20 — WGCUSharkToothFestival04242023AM016.JPG
20 of 20 — WGCUSharkToothFestival04242023AM
Scenes from the enice Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice, Florida, the city known as the "Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” played host this weekend to live music, speakers, food trucks, merchandise and fossil vendors, and a kids corner, Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
The Venice Shark's Tooth Festival was back after a three year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival debuted in 1992 with this year seeing thousands of people ascended on the historic downtown at Venice’s Centennial Park.
The festival was this past weekend. But if you missed it you can shark tooth hunt year round on Venice beaches.
Florida is rich with fossils