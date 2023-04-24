© 2023 WGCU News
Public Affairs

Venice Shark Tooth Festival is back with a bite after 3-year break

WGCU | By Andrea Melendez
Published April 24, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT
Scenes from the enice Sharks Tooth Festival. Venice, Florida, the city known as the "Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” played host this weekend to live music, speakers, food trucks, merchandise and fossil vendors, and a kids corner, Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Venice, the city known as the "Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” played host this weekend to live music, speakers, food trucks, merchandise and fossil vendors, a kids corner, Sunday.

The Venice Shark's Tooth Festival was back after a three year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival debuted in 1992 with this year seeing thousands of people ascended on the historic downtown at Venice’s Centennial Park.

The festival was this past weekend. But if you missed it you can shark tooth hunt year round on Venice beaches.
Florida is rich with fossils

