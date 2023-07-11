And the heat goes on ... advisory in effect until Wednesday night

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory today until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the continuation of a week-long heat wave broiling the southern sections of the state.

The NWS said heat index values in portions of southeast, southern and southwest Florida could range from 105 —115 degrees across the area.

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. There is direct relationship between the air temperature and relative humidity and the heat index, meaning as the air temperature and relative humidity increase (decrease), the heat index increases (decreases).

The forecast for today and tonight includes isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon over the interior areas of South Florida with the main hazards heavy downpours and lightning strikes.

For Wednesday through Monday heat index values will remain high throughout most of the week.

These values will range between 105 and 110 each afternoon and early evening with some localized areas having heat indices exceed 110 degrees.

the NWS said scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through most of the week. A few of the thunderstorms could become strong and they could contain gusty winds and heavy downpours.

The NWS warns that the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Areas impacted include Glades and Hendrym counties, coastal and inland Collier County and most points directly east and south, including the cities of Muse, Ortona, Palmdale, Lakeport,

Moore Haven, Brighton Seminole, Buckhead Ridge, Felda, Hendry Correctional, Clewiston, Lion Country Safari Park, Wellington, Belle Glade, East Naples, Naples, Marco Island, Marco Island Airport, Royal Palm Hammock, North Naples, Golden Gate, Orange Tree, Bunker Hill, Immokalee,

Miles City, Sunniland, and the Miccosukee Indian Reservation.

