Polar airmass to engulf state tonight; Widespread freeze across N. Florida, below average temps

Sub-freezing temperatures are in the forecast for North Florida and the Panhandle both Saturday and Sunday morning. Widespread lows in the 20’s are expected by Sunday morning, and if the forecast verifies, this could be the coldest that many locations have gotten since mid-January 2023.

On Friday a cold front that stemmed from yet another winter storm was pushing southward through the length of Florida. Only a thin ribbon of showers were being produced directly ahead of the boundary. Through Friday evening, the cold front should continue pushing southward, and a few showers or gusty thunderstorms will be possible over the I-4 corridor southward into South Florida.

Although this front has not yet and likely won’t produce impactful thunderstorms over Florida, the wind shift behind it will be very impactful for the Sunshine State. Northerly winds are slated to drag a polar airmass over the Southeast Friday night which should send temperatures across the state on a downward spiral this weekend.

Wind chill, freeze, and frost alerts have already been issued for parts of the Panhandle and North Florida Friday night into Saturday morning. In these areas, lows should dip to the low 30s and upper 20s by dawn on Saturday. In the afternoon, highs across the state will likely be below average: In the 40s over the Panhandle and North Florida, the 50s across Central Florida, and the 60s and low 70s across South Florida.

By Saturday night, temperatures should fall even more, especially over the northern half of the state. Lows in the mid to low 20s are possible along and north of I-10, the upper 20s over North Central Florida. Locations along the I-4 corridor should fall to the 30s, and farther south, temperature readings in the 40s and 50s are likely.

The winter chill is expected to be short-lived. By Monday, temperatures should begin to rebound as mid-level wind flow becomes more southerly and southwesterly. By Wednesday afternoon, most of the state should experience afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2024 Storm Center. To see more, visit .

/