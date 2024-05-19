Hot and humid conditions persist in southern Southwest Florida

NWS / WGCU

Hot and humid conditions will persist today in southern Southwest Florida but a zone of heat advisory moved off to the east.

The National Weather Service forecast reported that while there could still be high temperatures due to the heat index — with values as high as 105 — the heat advisory expired for Collier, Glades and Hendry but remained in points east along the Atlantic Coast.

In Southwest Florida there was a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. today. Conditions were forecast as partly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

For tonight, there was a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10 p.m. Conditions called for partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms: Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Some of these storms will be capable of damaging winds, large hail, lightning, and heavy rain.



WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.