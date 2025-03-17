Red Flag Warning issued for area including Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for today due to critically low humidity with gusty winds resulting in elevated fire danger in areas of Southwest Florida.

The National Weather Service issued the Fire Weather Warning for an area including Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties from noon to 8 p.m. today.

Winds are expected to be from the northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The National Weather Service warned that any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

