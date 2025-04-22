FGCU Jazz Combo performs with Benny Benack III

Musicians with the FGCU Jazz Combo performed live in studio ahead of a series of concerts featuring Emmy-nominated jazz trumpeter, vocalist and composer Benny Benack III.

Benack is the latest special guest musician brought in by FGCU Director of Jazz Studies Brandon Robertson to work with students. It’s all part of Robertson’s ongoing efforts to grow the jazz studies program at the university’s Bower School of Music.

Benack will perform with the jazz combo at a free concert Tuesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bower School of Music on the FGCU campus. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Benack and the combo will perform again Friday, April 25 from 5-8 p.m. at the Naples Botanical Garden.

FGCU Jazz Combo musicians include Eduard Barcela on piano, Gabe Burgos on bass, Jonathan Eysaman on tenor saxophone, Diego Figueredo on trumpet, Robert Law on drums, and Alejandro Ramirez-Morales on guitar.