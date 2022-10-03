Hurricane Ian restoration efforts, hurricane insurance FAQ

It has now been five days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Lee County, causing widespread devastation up and down the coast - and in many areas inland as well. Unprecedented storm surge swept across Lee County’s barrier Islands and washed out the Sanibel Causeway in several places.

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses are still without power across the state. There is no power at all on Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel, Captiva or Pine Island and there is no way to estimate yet when service can be restored to the barrier islands. And, most LCEC customers in Cape Coral and North Fort Myers remain without power.

If you and your friends and family were impacted by the recent disaster and are in one of the communities approved for individual assistance from FEMA, you can apply for disaster assistance by going to DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.

We get an update on power restoration efforts and talk with two attorneys about post-Ian insurance issues, including information for those who live in condo associations.

Plus, hear from some WGCU/NPR reporters and editors who have been out in the field talking to people impacted by the storm.

GUESTS:



Karen Ryan, LCEC Public Relations Director

Sanjay Kurman, managing partner of Becker & Poliakoff’s Fort Myers Office

Aaron Pruss, Becker & Poliakoff - Board Certified in Construction Law

Jessica Meszaros, reporter and host of Morning Edition at WUSF Public Media

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.