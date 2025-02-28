Lehigh Senior High School

In schools across Lee County, students are taking a stand against violence and promoting school safety through the Sandy Hook Promise’s Students Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE) clubs. Local students, parents and faculty are joining forces to make their campuses safer.Launched by the Sandy Hook Promise organization in response to the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school in 2012, these clubs are a part of a nationwide effort to ensure that school environments are not only physically safe but also emotionally and psychologically supportive.