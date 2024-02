You’ll hear the train a running, running down the tracks for the first time since Hurricane Ian washed away the bridges that carry Seminole Gulf Railway’s goods to Southwest Florida.The shortline railroad will begin crossing the Caloosahatchee River bridges sometime in mid to late March, said Robert Fay, executive vice president.Hurricane Ian destroyed six bridges and several miles of track when it smash-mouthed Southwest Florida on September 28, 2022.