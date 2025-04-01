© 2025 WGCU News
  • A teenager uses Facebook on her phone in Gainesville, Fla.
    Top Story
    Snapchat, YouTube covered under Florida’s new ban on social media for young teens
    Lee Ann Anderson/Fresh Take Florida
    Technology companies are identifying the first popular social media platforms covered under Florida's new law banning such services for young teens: Snapchat and YouTube. The acknowledgement came in the latest federal court filings as part of a renewed legal fight challenging whether the restrictions are constitutional.The court records said Facebook and Instagram might also be covered because they “appear to satisfy each of the criteria” under the new law. The companies cited references to Instagram and Facebook by Republican lawmakers who identified which social media companies they were targeting with the bill during its passage last year.