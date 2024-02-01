WATCH LIVE: Naples mayoral, city council candidate forum

The League of Women Voters of Collier County & Collier Forum Coalitionpresents the Naples Mayor and City Council candidate forum.

Candidates for Mayor

Teresa Heitmann (current Mayor)

Ted Blankenship (leaving current Council position to run for Mayor)

Gary Price (former City Council member)

Candidates for City Council

Berne Barton

Garey Cooper

Nicholas M. Del Rosso

William Kramer

Linda Penniman

Tony Perez-Bentoa

The forum

The forum session will run from 5 to 8 p.m. February 1 and will be divided into two parts: one for City Council, one for Mayor, with a break in between the two. Each candidate will be asked to present and questions and answers will follow at the end of all presentations.

Co-moderators for the forum are John Davis, WGCU host, and Wendy Fullerton-Powell, executive editor, Naples Daily News.

Attend the Forum in person or watch it live on WGCU (see link above), on the WGCU Facebook page, or on Naples City TV broadcast on local cable stations Comcast Cable 98, Century Link 95, and Summit Cable 98. It will be recorded and re-broadcast for WGCU’s Gulf Coast Life sometime before the March 19th election.

The Collier Forum Coalition of consists of the following Collier County civic organizations: Greater Naples Chamber; Greater Naples Leadership (GNL); Collier Citizens Council (CCC); Naples Area Board of Realtors (NABOR); Naples Better Government; Collier Building Industry Association.

The Coalition coordinates together as a "Team" and participates in each Forum.

