Lee Supervisor of Elections admits to affair with subordinate: 'This was the worst decision of my life'

The top man at the Lee County office of the Supervisor of Elections admitted Friday that he had an affair with a subordinate several years ago while running the office.

According to documents uploaded to a website "Miami Independent" the woman filed and later rescinded a complaint with the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission, saying the affair was consensual. This document and others have been circulating in Lee County at least since Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, Terry Miller, a campaign consultant for Doyle sent the following statement on his client's behalf: "I am very embarrassed by a terrible decision i made five years ago which has hurt my wife deeply. This was the worst decision of my life and something I greatly regret. My wife and I working through this together and through the grace of God, we are healing as a family.

"I apologize to the wonderful staff within the Supervisor's of Elections office and my constituents of Lee County, I acted outside my moral integrity. This was the worst decision of my life. I take full responsibility for my behavior and I can only ask for your forgiveness. I want to assure voters that this will not affect the Supervisor Office's ability to conduct secure and accurate elections in our upcoming primary and general election."

Doyle is seeking his third term for the position of Supervisor of Elections. He is running against Michael "Mick" Peters. Both are running on the Republican ticket so the decision will decided after Tuesday's primary race.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.