Song of the Day for April 4th: "Lions" by Skip Marley

WGCU | By Sheldon Zoldan
Published April 3, 2025 at 12:54 PM EDT

Sheldon Zoldan's Song of the Day: Lions by Skip Marley 🦁✊

On April 4, 2017, Pepsi debuted an ad featuring Kendall Jenner that was widely criticized for trivializing the Black Lives Matter movement. The ad depicted Jenner handing a police officer a can of Pepsi, seemingly resolving tensions in a scene reminiscent of real-life protests. The backlash was swift, with many calling it tone-deaf and exploitative of social justice movements. Facing immense criticism, Pepsi pulled the ad the very next day.
Sheldon Zoldan
