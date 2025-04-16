Robert Hilliard - The Necessity of Public Broadcasting

AUDIO DOWNLOAD LINK: https://cpa.ds.npr.org/s399/audio/2025/04/hilliard-pba.mp3

Transcript:

“[THE] PUBLIC BROADCASTING ACT WAS THE CULMINATION OF EFFORTS TO SET UP A NON-PARTISAN, OBJECTIVE APPROACH TO PRESENTING CULTURAL, EDUCATIONAL, EDUCATIONAL, INFORMATIONAL MATERIALS TO THE PUBLIC. AND IN 1967, THAT ACT WAS SIGNED BY PRES. LYNDON JOHNSON AND I HAD THE PRIVILEGE OF BEING THERE WHEN HE SIGNED THE ACT.

“A COUNTRY WITHOUT A CONTINUING FREE MEDIA IS A COUNTRY THAT IS GOING TO LOSE ITS DEMOCRACY AND ITS SOUL. YOU KNOW THE WHOLE BASIS OF DEMOCRACY IS FREEDOM OF SPEECH, PRESS, ASSEMBLY, AND RELIGION – THAT’S OUT FIRST AMENDMENT! AND THE MEDIA PLAY A KEY PART IN THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE FIRST AMENDMENT OF OUR DEMOCRACY.

“THERE HAVE BEEN ATTEMPTS BY MANY ADMINISTRATIONS TO REDUCE OR TOTALLY ELIMINATE FUNDING FOR THE CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING, AND EVERY TIME THAT IT’S BEEN TRIED THE CONGRESSIONAL REPRESENTATIVES HAVE REFUSED TO GO ALONG WITH A PARTY’S ATTEMPTS TO VIRTUALLY ELIMINATE PUBLIC BROADCASTING, AND HOPEFULLY THIS PRESENT CONGRESS WILL DO THE SAME”

Suggested Intro LIVE-READ copy:

Dr. Robert Hilliard has worn many hats over the course of his life. He was a soldier in World War II and was in Germany in the months after it surrendered to Allied forces. While there, he witnessed first-hand the way Jews and other displaced persons were being treated, and the total lack of assistance they were receiving. He made it his mission to bring this story to the U.S. public and his efforts got the attention of President Truman himself, and in the end saved countless lives.

Bob has been a journalist, educator, author, playwright, and humanitarian activist. He was Chief of Public Broadcasting at the FCC and was present for the signing of the Public Broadcasting Act in 1967. Bob was also a professor and dean at Emerson College in Boston for more than three decades. He has written dozens of books and plays.

He lives in Southwest Florida these days and is a member of the nonpartisan nonprofit Floridians for Democracy.

