Free citizenship prep classes offered by Haitian American Community Coalition of Southwest Florida

The Haitian American Community Coalition of Southwest Florida is offering free citizenship preparation classes for permanent residents interested in the naturalization process.

The program covers U.S. history, English speaking, reading, writing, and mock interviews based on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) format. The classes are designed for individuals who have met residency requirements and plan to apply for citizenship.

Classes are held twice a week on Thursdays, from noon to 2 p.m. and again from 4 to 6 p.m., at 3949 Evans Ave., Suite 304, Fort Myers, FL 33901.

While classes are free, registration is required. To sign up, call 239-202-8995.