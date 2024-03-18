Charlotte County sheriff's unit, parked as a speed inhibitor, secretly fitted with 'for sale' sign

You've probably seen them parked in various spots around your area ... unmanned police units meant to be a word to the wise against speeding or other traffic infractions.

Usual reactions, unless they've been previously seen in the same spot, are to initially hit the brakes ... and then motor on by when it's clear it's a "decoy."

Not so for one Charlotte County smart-aleck.

Their reaction to the decoy "ghost" car used to deter speeding and parked in the Rotonda West area of Englewood \ brought a reaction onFacebookby the local Sheriff's Office:

"Kinda disappointed in the minimal interest in this beautiful vehicle. Despite its high mileage and idling hours, this baby has lots of life left and plenty of stories to tell... This car has been through it all and keeps on going.

Sure, the leg room in the back is minimal and the rear seats aren't all that comfortable, but real friends sit up front anyway!

We got a kick out of whoever put the "For Sale" sign on the windshield, even though we really would prefer you not mess with our vehicles.

Have a great Monday!"

There was no word from the Charlotte Sheriff's Office on if they have a bead on the "scofflaw" responsible.

