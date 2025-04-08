© 2025 WGCU News
Celebrating individuals and teamwork at Fort Myers 15th annual Inclusion Basketball Game

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published April 8, 2025 at 3:36 PM EDT
Sincere Knight celebrates a basket during the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025.
1 of 13  — 040425 aiw inclusionbball 001.jpg
Sincere Knight celebrates a basket during the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
Darren Jocelin gets a high five from a teammate after scoring a basket during the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025.
Special Olympics athletes and partners play in the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025.
Sincere Knight celebrates a basket during the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025.
Manny Rosario dribbles around a defender in the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025.
Special Olympics athletes and partners play in the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025.
Special Olympics athletes and partners play in the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025.
Special Olympics athletes and partners play in the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025.
Special Olympics athletes and partners play in the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025.
Special Olympics athletes and partners play in the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025.
Special Olympics athletes and partners play in the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025.
Special Olympics athletes and partners play in the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025.
Special Olympics athletes and partners play in the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025.
Students, parents and friends alike recently helped cheer on athletes from the Life Skills program in celebration of the 15th annual Inclusion Basketball Game at Fort Myers High School.

The annual unified basketball game represents the biggest event of Inclusion Week, which celebrates special needs students who are traditionally excluded from school sports and activities.

Fort Myers has been playing this special game since 2015. About seven years ago the FHSAA adopted Unified Sports with some Lee County schools now offering unified basketball, bowling and track.

