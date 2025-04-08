Celebrating individuals and teamwork at Fort Myers 15th annual Inclusion Basketball Game

Students, parents and friends alike recently helped cheer on athletes from the Life Skills program in celebration of the 15th annual Inclusion Basketball Game at Fort Myers High School.

The annual unified basketball game represents the biggest event of Inclusion Week, which celebrates special needs students who are traditionally excluded from school sports and activities.

Fort Myers has been playing this special game since 2015. About seven years ago the FHSAA adopted Unified Sports with some Lee County schools now offering unified basketball, bowling and track.

