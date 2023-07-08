System-wide boil water alert rescinded at Babcock Ranch

A system-wide boil water notice issued on Thursday for all of Babcock Ranch due to a main break has been rescinded.

A notice from the Babcock Ranch Residential Association shortly after noon Saturday said that all required regulatory testing has been completed and effective immediately it is no longer necessary to boil drinking water.

The precautionary boil water notice was originally issued by the community's Town and Country Utilities Thursday due to the loss of water pressure less than or equal to 20 PSI because of a water main (pipe) break. Similar alerts would be issued in cases of equipment failure or other unforeseen emergency, or a planned or unplanned repair or replacement of water pipes or other equipment.

All homes and businesses at Babcock Ranch were affected.

According to the originakl alert isued to customers Thursday: The break was isolated, and pressure was restored although water could look cloudy due to dissolved air. Customers were urged to get in touch with the utility should they lose pressure again or have questions.

Upon the completion of the required monitoring of the potable water system in the affected areas previously listed, customers were urged to boil their water prior to consumption for a minimum of 48 hours.

The utility notice said that during an unforeseen occurrence (such as this water main break, or equipment failure, etc.), a precautionary boil water notice will be issued as soon as the situation is assessed, and TCU staff determines it is necessary to do so.

The notice is expected to remain in effect until required bacteriological test results meet the requirements set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Florida Department of Health (FDOH), and the test samples have been submitted to the FDOH.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.