Funding program for home elevation now available; FISH of SanCap participating

The human services organization FISH of SANCAP is participating in Elevate Florida, a new statewide residential mitigation program designed to help homeowners strengthen their properties against future hurricanes and floods.

The Florida Dept. of Emergency Management (FDEM) announced the launch of Elevate Florida on Feb. 7.

The initiative, led by the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM), offers eligible homeowners the opportunity to elevate, reconstruct, or implement wind mitigation measures on their homes with up to 75% of costs covered by the program.

FISH will guide homeowners through the application process and assist with the required paperwork and also help residents navigate additional financial assistance opportunities, particularly for those who may struggle to cover the 25% homeowner cost-share requirement.

Where to go/What to do

Elevate Florida portal

Program FAQs

Program Overview

Applicant Checklist

To become a potential participant of the Elevate Florida program, applicants must



Be a legal property owner in Florida

Be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien

Be able to contribute up to 25% of the total project cost

Multi-family real estate such as duplexes, triplexes, condos, townhomes, semi-detached homes, apartments and manufactured homes may be eligible. The property does not need to have experienced flooding or damage in the past to be considered. However, applications may be prioritized based on history of loss. Secondary residences may be considered if sufficient funding is available.

Eligible construction projects include:

Structure Elevation – Physically raising an existing home above flood levels

Mitigation Reconstruction – Rebuilding a storm-resistant structure when a home cannot be elevated

Wind Mitigation – Strengthening roofs, windows, and doors to reduce wind damage

Acquisition/Demolition – Voluntarily selling a home in flood-prone areas for conversion into open community space

The Elevate Florida application portal is now open at: https://fdem-resmit.my.site.com/Elevate/. Homeowners can also call 877-ELEV8FL (877-353-8835) for assistance.

FISH encourages homeowners on Sanibel and Captiva to explore this opportunity and take proactive steps toward securing their homes against future storms. For assistance with the application process, questions about additional financial support, or general guidance, contact FISH at 239-472-4775.

