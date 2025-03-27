FGCU is building better athletes with NIL

The FGCU Women’s Basketball is a modern dynasty after winning its ninth straight Atlantic Sun Conference Championship. As March begins to get mad, the focus on the student-athlete has zeroed in on their earning potential with NIL (Name, Image, Likeness). As the college sports landscape continues to shift, Florida Gulf Coast University has gotten ahead of the curve by offering entrepreneurship opportunities for interested students. WGCU’s Teddy Byrne has the story.

