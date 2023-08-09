Florida heat advisories remain; records set Tuesday statewide

From the Panhandle to the Keys, temperature records were either matched or set yesterday afternoon.

Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says we’ll chase records again today across the state.

"Mid-level high pressure is centered to our south and that is the cause for our soaring temperatures," she said. "On top of that, it’s directing in humid southwesterly winds to our region, which is making feels-like temperatures to settle in the 105 to 110 plus degree range. To make it worse the dynamics of high pressure serve to limit shower coverage, so we can’t even count on widespread storms to cool us down, even if it’s just briefly."

Borowski said that yet again, heat alerts are in effect today. She says that dangerous heat indices are forecasted to continue impacting the state through at least the start of next week.

NWS / WGCU

The National Weather Service forecast called for dangerously hot conditions with heat index values from 106 to 114 expected across the state from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

And again Wednesday much of the deep southern United States was under excessive heat warnings or heat advisories from Texas to Georgia.

