Resident in travel trailers cautioned about Hurricane Idalia

Town of Fort Myers Beach officials are cautioning residents living in travel trailers that the expected two- to four-feet storm surge from Hurricane Idalia overnight could be very dangerous.

Residents should make plans to find a safe refuge Tuesday and not when it is too late.

Travel trailers are common along the Hurricane-Ian bettered island as residents attempt to rebuild their homes and businesses after the catastrophic hurricane in 2022.

Hurricane Idalia is expected to pass along the Southwest Florida coastline between 2 and 3 a.m. Wednesday.

A storm surge of two- to four-feet has the potential to move a travel trailer.

Lee County has opened two safe havens for residents and their pets to ride out the storm. One is in North Fort Myers at 2000 N Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, FL 33903. The other in Estero at

9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd, Estero, FL 33928

Details on the safe havens as well as other pertinent hurricane information can be found at Leegov.com/storm.

