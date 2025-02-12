Southwest Floridians struggle with what some call outrageous cost of living

Increases in the cost of living are starting to ease just a bit in Southwest Florida. But inflation still is hurting the state a lot worse than many others around the country.

And people who've never struggled with paying bills before, now are having to pick between buying food or medicine — or paying rent and utilities.



Is there enough private and government aid to help people? Nonprofit organizations say they're seeing more people than ever, and the groups are swamped trying to help people.



Some Southwest Floridians said they're losing the fight against the high cost of living.

Seventy-one-year-old Stefanie Havelick says she only shops at thrift stores. This, after going into what people used to call a department store.

"I was shocked. Shocked," Havelick said. "They had no-name shorts for $22! I went to a thrift and they had Calvin Klein for $4." And what about food prices? "Absolutely outrageous," Havelick said.

"I really, really feel for our seniors and veterans," Lisa Swanson, director of Interfaith Charities, said. The nonprofit serves south Lee County with food, clothes and household necessities. Swanson said she's never seen so many working, middle-class people in need. The same goes for many older folks.

"And I can't imagine being a senior who has to choose between getting their blood-pressure medicine, or getting food," Swanson said. "That choice is criminal. That's a crime. It should never happen in this country."

Swanson suggested that Lee County government take a stronger look at people in need. The county declined an interview for this story. Instead the county sent WGCU News links to two sites that offer human and veterans services. Those links are at the bottom of this story.

Swanson had high praise for United Way of Lee, Hendry and Glades Counties. She said United Way is doing a great job at coordinating so many needs.

Assistant Director Scott Miller said United Way is serving more people than ever, and that people moving to Southwest Florida hoping to live on $2,000 a month are in for a shock.

"People are struggling on that $2,000 a month," Miller said. "They find the costs are much higher." Miller said he believes Lee County government is doing a good job at helping the needy.

Sixty-year-old veteran George Davis stood in a long line at a food pantry in Fort Myers recently. He said he has to get free food so he can pay his homeowner's insurance. He said the premium has doubled since Hurricane Ian, and is set to go up again in April.

"It's the haves and have-nots," Davis said. "If you are at the lower end of the spectrum, they're going to keep you there."

Gloria Coe shopped at a thrift store recently. She is 83, and said she's lived in this area for several decades.

"I can't see it getting better because the politicians don't really look at middle-class people," Coe said. "They only look to take care of the very rich and the very poor."

Jackie Bell, 48, said she goes to food pantries to help feed three children in her home.

"I don't get angry," she said. "But frustration? Definitely that has been No. `1 on the list."

It brings us back to Stefanie Havelick, who says she couldn't afford homeowners or flood insurance after Ian.

"I have fear in my heart," Havelick said. "I do. I don't know where the stop is. I don't know where it stops."

These are links to two websites that Lee County government provided to WGCU News:

https://www.leegov.com/dhs/assistance/financial

https://www.leegov.com/dhs/assistance/homeless

