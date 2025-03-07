Wing Wars: The Fight to Save the Florida Scrub Jay | WGCU News

Florida’s only endemic bird species, The Florida Scrub Jay, is at the center of a legal battle in Charlotte County. Conservation groups are trying to ensure the county lives up to its promise to protect the endangered species after a landowner argued that those protections aren’t warranted on the bird. President of the American Bird Conservancy Michael J. Parr gives insight as to why species such as the Florida Scrub Jay need help and why this particular species causes such commotion in The Sunshine State.