Men's soccer team bests Northwestern in opener; women fall to UCF after early lead

MEN’S SOCCER: The FGCU men's soccer team (1-0-1) locked in defensively and used a barrage of shots to upend Northwestern (0-1-1), 1-0, on Sunday night at Pickering Field in the Eagles' home opener. This was the Eagles' sixth win over a Power Five school in program history dating back to victories against Penn State (2008), Ohio State (2010), South Carolina (2012), Rutgers (2016) and Michigan (2019).

WOMEN’S SOCCER: The FGCU women's soccer team took an early lead against #23 UCF, Sunday afternoon, but could not hold on as the Knights defeated the Eagles, 3-1. FGCU falls to 1-3 on the season while UCF improves to 2-0-2.

