Here's what's onstage at Southwest Florida theaters the week of Feb. 17

Four shows open, six productions close and nine others continue their runs this week in Southwest Florida theaters.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre 'Anna in the Tropics' opens Friday, Feb. 21 following previews on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Anna in the Tropics” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: In Ybor City, Florida, 1929, cigars are rolled by hand as factory workers listen to the charged voices of lectors reading from newspapers, political pamphlets, and great works of literature. When a handsome lector arrives from Cuba, he brings with him a copy of "Anna Karenina," igniting a powder keg of passions. As an industrial revolution looms on the horizon, Tolstoy, the tropics, and the American dream prove an intoxicating, volatile combination. Nilo Cruz’s Pulitzer prize-winning masterpiece has been hailed by The New York Times as “a hymn to the transforming and potentially dangerous powers of art.” Previews are Wednesday, Feb. 19 and Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Opens Friday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 23 at 1:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/detail/anna-in-the-tropics or telephone 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Told with wit, humor and heartache, 'Bloomsday' is a buoyant, moving story about making the most of the present before it becomes the past.

“Bloomsday” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: In this touching time-travel love story from Steven Dietz (“Becky’s New Car”), Robert returns to Dublin to reunite with the woman who captured his heart 35 years earlier. Dancing backward through time, Robert and Cait retrace their steps and discover their younger selves – Robbie and Caithleen. Told with wit, humor and heartache, “Bloomsday” is a buoyant, moving story about making the most of the present before it becomes the past. Performances are Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 203 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://tickets.floridarep.org/TheatreManager/1/login?event=1881 or telephone 239-332-4488.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre This brand-new not-to-be-missed comedy follows a group of retirees who – between golf, bridge, and Botox – can be found dishing gossip and living it up like they’re teenagers again.

“Boca” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: Celebrate the Sunshine State by traveling east to Boca Raton – and a retirement community where the lawns and residents are perfectly maintained. This brand-new not-to-be-missed comedy follows a group of retirees who – between golf, bridge, and Botox – can be found dishing gossip and living it up like they’re teenagers again. Through it all, they find the key to happiness lies within their own community. Hear Producing Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen dish on the show on WGCU. Performances are in the Historic Arcade Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-332-4488 or visit https://tickets.floridarep.org/TheatreManager/1/login?event=1882.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Off Broadway Palm's 'Caught in the Net' closes with Sunday night's 7 p.m. show.

“Caught in the Net” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: The sequel to “Run for Your Wife” finds taxi driver John Smith still keeping his two families living separately, both blissfully unaware of each other. However, his teenage son from one family and daughter from the other have met online and made a love connection! The situation spirals out of control as John tries to juggle the truth. Performances are Friday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 23’s closing 7 p.m. show. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/caught-in-the-net/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Crazy for You' opens at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre on Friday, Feb. 21.

“Crazy for You” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: This Tony Award-winning, toe-tapping, romantic musical comedy delivers comic high jinks and spectacular dance numbers. It’s fun for the entire family. Featuring iconic Gershwin songs such as “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “I Got Rhythm,” and “Embraceable You.” Opens Friday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/crazy-for-you/ or telephone 239-278-4422.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players All performances of this show are sold out.

“Death of a Salesman” [The Naples Players]: This story revolves around the last days of Willy Loman, a failing salesman, who cannot understand how he failed to win success and happiness. Through a series of tragic soul-searching revelations of the life he has lived with his wife, his sons, and his business associates, we discover how his quest for the American dream kept him blind to the people who truly loved him. A thrilling work of deep and revealing beauty that remains one of the most profound classic dramas of the American theatre. All performances of this show are sold out. For information, telephone 239-263-7990.

Courtesy of Sarasota Studio Theatre / Sarasota Studio Theatre Celebrate the women who have captivated the world with their dynamic personalities and fierce vocals.

“Divas: Time After Time” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Celebrate the women who have captivated the world with their dynamic personalities and fierce vocals. Starting in the 1960s, female artists such as Cher, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, and Celine Dion have been pushing boundaries and shattering records with hits such as “Turn Back Time,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “My Heart Will Go On.” Directed by Catherine Randazzo, “Divas” stars Jannie Jones, Dakota Mackey-McGee and Aja Goes. Performances are in the John C. Court Cabaret at 1265 First Street in Sarasota on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 9:00 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Feb. 22 AT 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/.../winter.../divas.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players Accusations, mistaken identities, and romances run wild in this, laugh-out-loud farce.

“Drinking Habits” [Charlotte Players]: Accusations, mistaken identities, and romances run wild in this farce. Two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing have been secretly making wine to keep the convent open, but Paul and Sally, reporters and former fiancées, are hot on their trail. They go undercover as a nun and priest, but their presence spurs paranoia throughout the convent that spies have been sent from Rome to shut them down. Wine and secrets are spilled as everyone tries to preserve the convent and reconnect with lost loves. Performances are Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://charlotte-players.ticketleap.com/drinking-habits-2025/dates or telephone 941-255-1022.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's production of August Wilson's 'Fences' closes with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

“Fences” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: August Wilson had a massive impact on Broadway with his play “Fences,” the story of Troy Maxson, a responsible, yet otherwise flawed, black garbage collector in pre-Civil Rights America and a former star of the Negro baseball leagues. Troy now works as a garbage man in 1957 Pittsburgh. Excluded from the Major Leagues in his prime, Troy has grown increasingly bitter, and his anger and frustration take a toll on his wife, Rose, and his son, Cory, who now wants his own chance to play football professionally. In August Wilson's hands, Troy rises to the level of an epic hero. Deemed a "generational play," it mirrors the classic struggle of status quo, tradition, and age, versus change, innovation, and youth. Listen on WGCU for a preview of the play. Performances are Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 23’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/events/a0SRg000001O09ZMAS or telephone 941-366-1505.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Alliance for the Arts' production of August Wilson's 'Jitney' closes with Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee.

“Jitney” [Alliance for the Arts]: Regular taxi cabs will not travel to the Pittsburgh Hill District of the 1970s, and so the residents turn to jitneys—unofficial, unlicensed taxi cabs—that operate in the community. The drama is composed from the conversations of these workers and those who regularly drop by. It’s a symphony of gossip, bicker, complaint and reassurance that no one is dog-paddling out there alone. August Wilson’s Century Cycle play, "Jitney," portrays the lives of the drivers at the station owned by Jim Becker. Sonya McCarter directs. Performances are Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 23’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. Read/listen to this review on WGCU. For a deeper (23:59 minute) dive, catch John Davis’ interview of Director Sonya McCarter and actor Shontae White on Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition. For tickets, telephone 239-939-2787 or visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/allianceforthearts/3107.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre Winner of six Tony Awards, 'My Fair Lady' is widely considered one of the greatest musicals of all time.

“My Fair Lady” [Venice Theatre]: Professor Henry Higgins’ effort to teach young Cockney accent-speaking flower seller Eliza Doolittle how to speak like a proper lady to upgrade her station in life develops into an unlikely friendship. Winner of six Tony Awards, “My Fair Lady” is widely considered one of the greatest musicals of all time. Performances are Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ000006Hwtl2AC or telephone 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of FGCU TheatreLab / FGCU TheatreLab 'Radium Girls' closes with Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee.

“Radium Girls” [FGCU TheatreLab]: Based on actual historical events, “Radium Girls” depicts the plight of the American female factory workers who suffered and died from radium poisoning while working with luminous radium-based paint a century ago. The play recounts the excruciating journey of Grace, Kathryn, and Irene as they face down the callous institutions that caused them harm and tried to silence them, while they seek justice in court. “Radium Girls” urges us to bear witness and remember what happens when profits are prioritized over people, when women are silenced, and the unyielding perseverance that can bring about change when individuals advocate for justice for all. Britney Brady directs. Performances are Friday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 23’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. Tickets are $15 for the general public; $7 for students. For tickets, visit https://secure.touchnet.com/C20748_ustores/web/store_main.jsp?STOREID=12&SINGLESTORE=true or telephone 239-590-7199.

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Cultural Park Theatre 'Something Rotten' opens at Cultural Park Theatre on Friday, Feb. 21.

“Something Rotten” [Cultural Park Theatre]: The Musical is a sidesplitting comedy set in 1595 England, where the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, strive to make a name for themselves in the shadow of the famed playwright, William Shakespeare. Desperate for success, they consult a soothsayer who predicts that the future of theatre lies in musicals. Opens Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. Performance continue Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.

Courtesy of Frank Blocker / Frank Blocker Playwright and actor Frank Blocker plays all 17 characters portrayed in the play, which received a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance.

“Southern Gothic Novel: The Aberdeen Mississippi Sex-Slave Incident” [Norris Center]: The play recounts an incident that occurred in a Mississippi town of just 5,218 residents, when a tall, dark, handsome, great smelling stranger arrived in town and swept the local assistant librarian completely off her feet at the very same time someone began kidnapping Aberdeen’s young women. Playwright and actor Frank Blocker plays all 17 characters portrayed in the play, which received a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. Read more about the show on Art Southwest Florida. One performance only on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Sarasota Studio Theatre / Sarasota Studio Theatre 'The Cancellation of Lauren Fein' has been held over through March 15.

“The Cancellation of Lauren Fein” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Lauren Fein is at the top of her game. Happily married with a foster son, she is a world-renowned scientist and tenured professor at an elite university. She’s on the verge of a breakthrough in her life’s work when she runs afoul of the university’s “diversity, equity, and inclusion” policies. Suddenly, her groundbreaking research, her tenure, and even her family are all put in danger. Described as “powerful” and “high stakes” by Palm Beach Daily News, this thought-provoking play invites audiences to wrestle with its themes long after the final curtain call. Performance in Gompertz Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 8 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] and 7 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. This show has been held over through March 15. For tickets, visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/ or telephone 941-366-9000.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre 'The Fantasticks' is a gem of the American musical theater.

“The Fantastiks” [Players Circle Theatre]: Gallant and enigmatic narrator El Gallo introduces the audience to a pair of young lovers, Matt and Luisa, who experience the magical, moonlit phase of falling in love. For a time, romance seems perpetually exciting, and heroics seem always to save the day. However, El Gallo leads Matt and Luisa from the romantic moonlight into the harsh sunshine, where the weaknesses in their relationship are exposed and the reality of the struggles and heartache love brings is revealed. With the understanding that “without a hurt the heart is hollow,” Matt and Luisa manage to find their own identities, and in turn, to discover their strengths as a couple in times of both darkness and light. With the record for the longest American theatrical run, “The Fantasticks” is a gem of the American musical theater. Featuring timeless classics “Try to Remember” and “Soon It’s Gonna Rain,” this simple and beautiful ensemble piece is as beloved and as timely as it was when it opened over 50 years ago. Performances are Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-800-3292 or visit https://playerscircletheater.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200460306.

Courtesy of Sarasota Studio Theatre / Sarasota Studio Theatre Sarasota Studio Theatre's production of 'The Heart Sellers' closes with an 8 p.m. performance on Saturday, Feb. 22.

“The Heart Sellers” [Sarasota Studio Theatre]: When Jane and Luna, two recent Asian immigrants, bump into each other at the grocery store, an unexpected friendship blossoms. In this lighthearted and heartwarming comedy, they bond over their shared experiences of homesickness, loneliness, and the challenges of adjusting to life in America with hardworking husbands who are always away. Over a bottle of wine (or two) and a questionable frozen turkey, they laugh, dream of Disneyland, learning to drive, and imagine a brighter future together in their new home. Performances in Keating Theatre on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m.; [SOLD OUT]; Friday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. and the 8 p.m. closing performance. For tickets, telephone 941- 366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse All of this week's performances are sold out.

“The Lehman Trilogy” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: One of the most produced in America, this Tony Award-winning play is the story of a family and a company that changed the world. In 1844, a Jewish immigrant from Bavaria arrives in America dreaming of a new life. 163 years later, the Lehman Brothers financial empire he created collapses and brings the global economy to its knees. Three actors lyrically perform this intimate saga of epic proportions, chronicling the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of an American dynasty. Run time is three hours and 30 minutes with two intermissions. All of this week’s performances are sold out. For tickets to later performances, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/5564/18801 or telephone 239-261-7529.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts 'The Odd Couple' closes with Sunday's sold-out 3 p.m. matinee

“The Odd Couple” [Arts Center Theatre]: This classic comedy opens in Oscar Madison’s slovenly apartment as a group of his friends is deep into a game of poker. It is no wonder that Oscar is divorced if the condition of his apartment is any indication. The last of the group, Felix Ungar, arrives late and depressed: he and his wife have recently separated and he is trying to hold it together. Since Felix has nowhere to go, Oscar invites him to move in with him until he has a chance to figure things out. At first, Felix’s love of order is the perfect answer to Oscar’s messy house, careless spending, and gambling problems. But soon his fussiness and hypochondriac ways prove extremely annoying to those around him, especially Oscar, who has to decide whether to let his friend stay and drive him crazy or throw him out to retain his sanity. These two polar-opposite friends have to figure out how to reconcile their differences. Performances are Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 23’s closing 3 p.m. matinee [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/the-odd-couple/ or telephone 239-394-4221.

