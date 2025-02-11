Pre-construction info session Feb. 18 for interchange project at I-75 at Pine Ridge Road in Collier

There will be a pre-construction information session Feb. 18 for the interchange improvements project at I-75 at Pine Ridge Road in Collier County.

The Florida Department of Transportation, District One-hosted information session will be held as an “open house” from 4 - 6 p.m. at North Collier Regional Park Exhibit Hall, Room A, 15000 Livingston Road in Naples.

The interchange improvements include the design of a Diverging Diamond Interchange, which will significantly reduce delay on Pine Ridge Road, and reduce the number of conflict points to improve overall safety for all users. The DDI also offers the ability to accommodate future traffic volume growth. This project has been advanced as a part the Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative.

FDOT solicits public participation without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. People who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or require translation services (free of charge) should contact Cynthia Sykes, FDOT District One Title VI Coordinator, by phone at (863) 519-2287, or by email at Cynthia.Sykes@dot.state.fl.us at least seven days prior to the public meeting. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact us by using the Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771 (TDD) or 1-800-955-8770 (Voice).

Stay informed and sign up for construction alerts and view improvement plans by visiting https://www.swflroads.com/project/445296-1.

