Tropical Atlantic systems update: Two areas still being watched

A National Hurricane Center update on two systems being watched in the tropical Atlantic Tuesday:

The first system — Central Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur while it moves westward to west-northward at about 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic through the end of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...10 percent.

The second system — Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa tonight or early Wednesday. Some slow development of this system is possible late this week or over the weekend while it moves generally west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern Atlantic.

Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for development by early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...30 percent.

National Weather Service / WGCU

A serious heat issue for Florida continued Tuesday with most of the state under a heat advisory except for a few counties in the Panhandle that remained under a excessive heat warning.

All of Southwest Florida was under the heat advisory until 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

