Here's what's onstage at Southwest Florida theaters the week of April 7

This week, 10 shows open, six shows close and 15 others continue their runs at equity and community theaters from Marco Island to Sarasota.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre Alice’s rabbit-hole adventures into a fantasy world of unusual creatures and riddles come to life in this family-friendly production featuring young performers.

“Alice in Wonderland” [Venice Theatre]: Alice’s rabbit-hole adventures into a fantasy world of unusual creatures and riddles come to life in this family-friendly production featuring young performers. “Alice in Wonderland” is based on the novel by Lewis Carroll and adapted for the stage by Alice Gerstenberg. Performances are Tuesday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 13 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ000006INFe2AO or telephone 941-488-1115.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Featuring a mashup of short form, long form, and musical improv, audiences get the best of the art form when styles and techniques collide.

“Comedy Roulette” [Florida Studio Theatre]: FST Improv’s Comedy Roulette is a show about chance, skill, and high stakes. Join a team of four experienced improvisers as they bet the house (the house being the audience) that they can deliver a fast-paced show like you’ve never seen before. Featuring a mashup of short form, long form, and musical improv, audiences get the best of the art form when styles and techniques collide. No matter which way the wheel spins, odds are, you’re in for a great time at FST Improv’s "Comedy Roulette." Performances are in Bowne’s Lab on Saturday, April 12 at 8:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2024-25-fst-improv/comedy-roulette.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Brian Friel’s Tony and Olivier award-winning memory play is a modern classic that The New York Times declares 'does exactly what theater was born to do.'

“Dancing at Lughnasa” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: Music and memory draw you back to the 1930s in this lyrical, effervescent portrait of five fierce sisters holding onto each other through the joys and sorrows of life in rural Ireland. Their missionary uncle has sparked a town scandal, their means of employment are looking doubtful, and their country is caught between ancient traditions and Catholic expectations. Still, no problem is so great that it can’t be faced with hard work, family loyalty, and once a year: dancing at the annual harvest festival of Lughnasa. Brian Friel’s Tony and Olivier award-winning memory play is a modern classic that The New York Times declares “does exactly what theater was born to do. Performances are Tuesday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 9 at 1:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. There are no performances on Sunday, April 14. For tickets, visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/detail/dancing-at-lughnasa or telephone 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Divas' celebrates the women who have captivated the world with their dynamic personalities and fierce vocals.

“Divas: Time After Time” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Celebrate the women who have captivated the world with their dynamic personalities and fierce vocals. Starting in the 1960s, female artists such as Cher, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, and Celine Dion have been pushing boundaries and shattering records with hits such as, “Turn Back Time,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “My Heart Will Go On.” Directed by Catherine Randazzo, “Divas” stars Jannie Jones, Dakota Mackey-McGee and Aja Goes. Performances are in the John C. Court Cabaret at 1265 First St. in Sarasota. This week’s performances are sold out except Friday, April 11 at 9 p.m. For tickets to performance dates later in the run, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/.../winter.../divas.

Courtesy of Marco Island Center for the Arts / Marco Island Center for the Arts 'Four Old Broads' entertain audiences at Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island.

“Four Old Broads” [Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island]: Retired burlesque queen Beatrice Shelton desperately needs a vacation – and NOT another trip up to Helen, Georgia, to see that “precious little German village for the umpteenth time.” A Sassy Seniors Cruise through the Caribbean may be just the ticket if she can just convince her best friend, Eaddy Mae Clayton, to stop praying and go with her. Unfortunately, things have not been very pleasant at Magnolia Place Assisted Living since Nurse Pat Jones began working there. The newest resident, Imogene Fletcher, is suddenly losing her memory. Maude Jenkins is obsessed with her favorite soap opera and planning her own funeral. Sam Smith, retired Elvis impersonator, keeps trying to bed every woman in the building. A mystery unfolds with laughter as the women try to outsmart the evil Nurse Pat Jones and figure out why so many residents have been moved to “the dark side,” what exactly IS that mysterious pill, and what happened to Doctor Head? Hilarity ensues as Imogene goes undercover and Maude enters the Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Pageant to throw Pat off their trail. If they can solve the mystery, they may make it to the cruise ship after all. Performances are Wednesday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Saturday, April 12 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, April 13 at 3 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://www.marcoislandart.org/four-old-broads-2/ or telephone 239-394-4221.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre Led by early folk-rock artists like John Denver, Simon & Garfunkel, Bob Dylan and Joan Baez, this musical revue celebrates their top hits and the songs that transcended generations.

“59th Street Bridge” [Florida Studio Theatre]: In the '60s and '70s, a new sound came into mainstream music that changed the scene forever. Led by early folk-rock artists like John Denver, Simon & Garfunkel, Bob Dylan and Joan Baez, this musical revue celebrates their top hits and the songs that transcended generations. 59th Street Bridge is a celebration of such timeless songs as, “Annie’s Song,” “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” and “Both Sides Now.” This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 8 at 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Wednesday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Thursday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, April 11 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 12 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; and Sunday, April 13 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://ticketing.floridastudiotheatre.org/en/production/69004?_gl=1%2A1f0cou%2A_gcl_au%2AMjE0MDc3NjE3NS4xNzQwMjc4NTI1.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre Fresh from a hit Broadway run, 'Good Night, Oscar' is 'a gold mine of witticisms,' raves Entertainment Weekly.

“Good Night, Oscar” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: There’s a fine line between genius and insanity, and Oscar Levant erased it. A multi-hyphenate talent famous for his film appearances in “An American in Paris” and “The Band Wagon,” Levant was a fearless truth teller, a brilliant pianist, and an over-medicated neurotic mess -- a unique cocktail that made him a difficult person and a brilliant talk show guest. Battling network executives, his 1958 appearance on “The Tonight Show” could make him a legend, if he manages not to unravel first. Fresh from a hit Broadway run, “Good Night, Oscar” is “a gold mine of witticisms,” raves Entertainment Weekly. Performances of this regional premiere are Wednesday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 10 at 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 12 at 1:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 13 at 1:30 p.m. with a talkback following the performance. For tickets, telephone 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388 or visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/detail/good-night-oscar.

Courtesy of The Naples Players Academy / The Naples Players Academy With music and lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell, this intriguing and beautiful folk opera delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

“Hadestown: Teen Edition [The Naples Players Academy]: With book, music and lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell, this intriguing and beautiful folk opera delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience. Following two intertwining love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of immortal King Hades and Lady Persephone – “Hadestown” invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Inspired by traditions of classic American folk music and vintage New Orleans jazz, Mitchell’s beguiling sung-through musical pits industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performances in Kizzie Theatre are Monday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit https://naplesplayers.org/show/hadestown-teen-edition/ or telephone 239-263-7990.

Courtesy of The Sarasota Players / The Sarasota Players 'Into the Woods' opens at The Sarasota Players on April 10.

“Into the Woods” [The Sarasota Players]: James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece… and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are enchanting and touching. Directed by Brian Finnerty with musical direction by Michelle Kasaofsky. Preview on Wednesday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. Opens Thursday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 13 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-365-2494 or visit https://purchase.theplayers.org/EventAvailability?EventId=313&ref=bookNow&scroll=timeAndDates.

Courtesy of Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony / Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony Susan Chidestar, Lexi Rae Smith and Desire' Gaston are 'Jerry's Girls.'

“Jerry’s Girls” [Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony]: “Jerry’s Girls” is a dream for any lover of musical theater. It is a “greatest hits megamix” of truly iconic Broadway shows beautifully tied together through expert direction and creative staging as three terrific performers tackle a songbook boasting some of the greatest songs ever performed on stage. From solos, duos and trios, the show is a light, fun and charming romp through the magical world of Jerry Herman’s music. Opens Wednesday, April 9 at 7 p.m. Performances continue Thursday, April 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, April 12 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There are no performances on Sunday, April 13. For tickets, visit https://my.gulfcoastsymphony.org/events or telephone 239-277-1700.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre This week's performances of 'Jersey Boys' are sold out.

“Jersey Boys” [Florida Studio Theatre]: Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. From their New Jersey roots to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this electrifying show captures their journey from a groundbreaking sound to international stardom, revealing a story of fame and personal struggles that continues to captivate audiences. This week’s performances are sold out. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/winter-mainstage-series-2024-25/jersey-boys.

Courtesy of Arts Bonita / Arts Bonita 'Jesus Christ Superstar' opens Friday, April 11 at the Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” [Arts Bonita Center for the Performing Arts]: Jesus Christ Superstar is a rock opera by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Based on the Christian Gospels, it follows Jesus Christ and his apostles during the last week before Jesus’ execution. A timeless work, the rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ’s life. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire. Opens Friday, April 11 at 7 p.m. Performances continue Saturday, April 12 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 13 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-495-8989 or visit https://artsbonita.org/single-event/jesus-christ-superstar/.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse For 'Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill,' Gulfshore Playhouse transformed the Struthers Studio into a swanky nightclub for an evening with legendary songstress Billie Holiday.

“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Pull up a chair, order a delicious drink, and turn back the hands of time as Gulfshore Playhouse transforms the Struthers Studio into a swanky nightclub for an evening with legendary songstress Billie Holiday. Revel in unforgettable songs like “God Bless the Child” and “Strange Fruit” and stories from the remarkable life of the lady who sings the blues. Funny and heartbreaking, this play with music is a testament to one woman’s ability to mine humor from hardship—and to the transformative power of song. N.B. Herbal cigarettes will be used throughout the performance. Performances are Tuesday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 9 at 2 p.m. and 7: 30 p.m.; Thursday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 12 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 13 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/5565/18202 or telephone 239-261-7529.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Studio Players' production of 'Lend Me A Tenor' closes with April 13's 3 p.m. matinee.

“Lend Me a Tenor” [The Studio Players]: Set in the 1930s, “Lend Me a Tenor” is a madcap screwball comedy that takes place when Tito Merelli, the fiery-tempered and world-famous Italian superstar, arrives in Cleveland, Ohio, to make his debut with the local opera and promptly goes missing. As Saunders, the show's presenter, conspires to cover for Tito’s absence, placate his hot-blooded wife, and distract his most passionate fans, chaos on a truly operatic level ensues. Written by prolific playwright Ken Ludwig, the original production of “Lend Me a Tenor” was a huge sensation on Broadway and nominated for nine Tony Awards. Hear/read “Ken Ludwig talks about using opera as a backdrop for ‘Lend Me A Tenor’” on WGCU. Performances are Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 13th’s closing 3 p.m. matinee. For tickets visit https://the-studio-players.ticketleap.com/lend-me-a-tenor/ or telephone 239-398-9192.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players 'Man of La Mancha' closes at The Naples Players with Sunday's 2 p.m. matinee.

“Man of La Mancha” [The Naples Players]: “Man of La Mancha” is one of the world’s most popular musicals. Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ 17th-century masterwork “Don Quixote” and set during the Spanish Inquisition, the original 1965 production won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Cervantes is in prison awaiting trial during the Spanish Inquisition. He and his fellow prisoners perform a play-within-a-play, telling the story of the elderly Alonso Quijana, who renames himself “Don Quixote” and goes on a quest to right all wrongs in the world. The rousing, Spanish-inflected score includes the classic numbers “The Impossible Dream,” “I, Don Quixote,” “Dulcinea,” “I Really Like Him” and “Little Bird.” Performances are Wednesday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 13th’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://my.naplesplayers.org/overview/3776/ or telephone 239-263-7990.

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre Urbanite Theatre is hosting 'A Conversation with Hostage US' at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 11.

“No One is Forgotten” [Urbanite Theatre]: U.S. citizens Lali and Beng are being held prisoner in a small, dirty cement cell. Where have they been taken? How much time has passed? Are they alive? Has their story been broadcast to the world? How did they get here? What will happen to them? Inspired by true accounts of the plight of captured and detained journalists and aid workers, “No One Is Forgotten” is a story about intimacy, surrender, and the will to live for someone else. Performances are Wednesday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. [SOLD OUT]; Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 13 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. Urbanite Theatre is also hosting "A Conversation with Hostage US” at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 11. This event features speakers Liz Cathcart, who played a pivotal role at Hostage US since the organization's inception, helping to launch the nonprofit, and Sam Goodwin, whose book, “Saving Sam,” recounts his experience of being taken hostage and wrongfully imprisoned in Syria. For tickets to the play or the conversation, telephone 941-321-1397 or visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/34772/production/1204838.

Corutesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Savannah Sipping Society' closes in the Off Broadway Palm with Sunday's 7 p.m. performance.

“Savannah Sipping Society” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Four unique Southern women who each need to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines are drawn together by fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Their raucous humor and collective strengths see them through unexpected challenges and to their surprise, they realize it’s never too late to make lifelong friends. Performances are Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 12 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 13th’s closing 7 p.m. show. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/savannah-sipping-society/.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players 'Sex Please, We're Sixty' opens at the Charlotte Players on Thursday, April 10.

“Sex Please, We’re Sixty” [Charlotte Players]: Mrs. Stancliffe’s Rose Cottage Bed & Breakfast has been successful for many years. Her guests return year after year. Her neighbor, silver-tongued “Bud,” believes they come to spend time with him in romantic liaisons. Reluctantly, Mrs. Stancliffe accepts the fact that “Bud the Stud” is, in fact, good for business. Throw in a retired chemist who has developed a blue pill to increase the libido of menopausal women, three female guests, and a mix-up between the blue pills and Viagra, and you’ve got a perfect formula for laughter with this new musical. Opens Thursday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 13 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT]. For tickets, visit https://charlotte-players.ticketleap.com/sex-please-were-sixty-the-musical/dates or telephone 941-255-1022.

Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre / Florida Studio Theatre 'Shedding a Skin' is filled with raw emotion and poignant storytelling that captures the painful process of letting go, finding connection, and embracing change.

“Shedding a Skin” [Florida Studio Theatre]: When Myah punches her boss in the nose and walks out of a soul-crushing corporate job, her life unravels in ways she never expected. Crashing into the spare room of an older woman with her own hidden wounds, Myah embarks on an unpredictable transformation. Filled with raw emotion and poignant storytelling that captures the painful process of letting go, finding connection, and embracing change. Performances are in Bowne’s Lab on Tuesday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 12 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and Sunday, April 13 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-366-9000 or visit https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/events-and-tickets/2024-25-stage-iii-series/shedding-a-skin.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre 'Shout!' closes at Florida Repertory Theatre on April 13.

“Shout!” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: The powerful women and smashing sounds that made England swing in the 1960s come to musical life in this non-stop revue! “Shout!” features the infectious, soulful pop anthems and ballads that made household names of Dusty Springfield, Petula Clark, Lulu, Shirley Bassey, The Seekers, and others. If you enjoyed “Beehive,” you’ll love the eye-popping fashions, psychedelic dances, and new arrangements of hits like “Downtown,” “Wishin’ and Hopin’,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” and more. Performances are Tuesday, April 8 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, April 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, April 10 at 7 p.m.; Friday, April 11 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, April 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 13th’s closing 2 p.m. matinee. For tickets, visit https://tickets.floridarep.org/TheatreManager/1/login?event=1883 or telephone 239-332-4488.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse 'Sweet Charity' opens at Gulfshore Playhouse on Tuesday, April 8.

“Sweet Charity” [Gulfshore Playhouse]: Hapless but unflappable Charity Hope Valentine desperately seeks love and a better life in 1960s New York City in this exuberant, groovy, hilarious musical comedy. Featuring a book by Neil Simon and musical theater standards like “Big Spender” and “There’s Gotta Be Something Better Than This,” this sparkling Tony-winning musical was adapted into an Oscar-nominated film starring Shirley MacLaine. Enjoy pure musical theatre delight in this classic that captures all the energy, humor, and heartbreak of life in the Big City for an irrepressible optimist. Opens Tuesday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue on Wednesday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 12 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 13 at 3 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-261-7529 or visit https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/buy-tickets/5551/18601.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre 'The 39 Steps' opens at The Belle Theatre on Thursday, April 10.

“The 39 Steps” [The Belle Theatre]: This Tony Award-winning play reimagines Hitchcock’s iconic thriller with just four actors taking on over 150 characters, delivering a whirlwind of intrigue, romance, and slapstick humor. The story follows Richard Hannay, an ordinary man who gets caught up in an international espionage conspiracy after a mysterious woman is murdered in his London flat. On the run from both the police and a shadowy spy organization known as “The 39 Steps,” Hannay embarks on a breakneck journey across Britain to clear his name and uncover a secret that could change the world. Opens Thursday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 12 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 13 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://www.thebelletheatre.com/index.php?view=article&id=158&catid=24.

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players From the pen of Lauren Gunderson, “The Half-Life of Marie Curie” revels in the power of female friendship.

“The Half-Life of Marie Curie” [The Naples Players]: In 1911, Marie Curie won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for her discovery of the elements radium and polonium. By 1912, she was the object of ruthless gossip over an alleged affair with the married Frenchman Paul Langevin, all but erasing her achievements from public memory. Weakened and demoralized by the press lambasting her as a “foreign” Jewish temptress and a homewrecking traitor, Curie agrees to join her friend and colleague Hertha Ayrton, an electromechanical engineer and suffragette, at her summer home in England. From the pen of Lauren Gunderson, “The Half-Life of Marie Curie” revels in the power of female friendship as it explores the relationship between these two brilliant women, both of whom are mothers, widows, and fearless champions of scientific inquiry. Performances are in the Studio Theatre on Wednesday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 13 at 2 p.m. [SOLD OUT] For tickets, visit https://naplesplayers.org/show/the-half-life-of-marie-curie/ or telephone 239-434-7340.

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre 'The Learned Ladies' opens at Venice Theatre on Friday, April 11.

“The Learned Ladies” [Venice Theatre]: Translated into English verse by Richard Wilbur, Moliere’s witty classical verse comedy skewers the haughty pretensions of a women’s self-educating salon amid love triangles that scandalize the household. Opens Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue in the Pinkerton Theatre on Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 13 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 941-488-1115 or visit https://venicetheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUQ000006IMDA2A4.

Courtesy of FSW Black Box Theatre / FSW Black Box Theatre Vaclav Havel's 'The Memo' is a sharp, satirical, and hilariously relevant dark comedy that skewers the madness of bureaucracy and the perils of conformity.

“The Memo” [FSW Theatre Program]: FSW's Theatre Program invites you to step into the absurd world of "The Memo," by Václav Havel, where one man's fight against an incomprehensible new office language spirals into a hilarious battle of red tape, power plays, and bureaucratic chaos. Sharp, satirical, and hilariously relevant, this dark comedy skewers the madness of bureaucracy and the perils of conformity. Performances are in the FSW Black Box on Thursday, April 10 at 7 p.m.; Friday, April 11 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, April 12th’s closing 7 p.m. performance. For tickets, visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6558507.

Courtesy of The Laboratory Theater of Florida / The Laboratory Theater of Florida 'The Minutes' opens at The Laboratory Theater of Florida on Friday, April 11.

“The Minutes” [Laboratory Theater of Florida]: This scathing new comedy from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Tracy Letts (“August: Osage County”) is about small-town politics and real-world power. It exposes the ugliness behind some of our most closely held American narratives while asking each of us what we would do to keep from becoming history’s losers. This Southwest Florida premiere has half-price previews at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9 and Thursday, April 10. Opens Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 13 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.purplepass.com/events/284273-the-minutes-apr-9th-2025.

Courtesy of Fort Myers Theatre / Fort Myers Theatre 'The Mousetrap' closes at Fort Myers Theatre on Sunday, April 13.

“The Mousetrap” [Fort Myers Theatre]: Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” is the world’s longest-running play. It begins with a woman’s murder, while at nearby Monkswell Manor the guests are panicked not by a snowstorm that’s blocked the roads out, but by the realization that the murderer could be among them. Performances are Thursday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 12 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 13th’s closing 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. shows. For tickets, telephone 239-323-6570 or visit https://ftmyerstheatre.com/#smtx-click.

“The Winter’s Tale” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: “The Winter’s Tale” is one of William Shakespeare’s final plays. It was first performed in 1610 or 1611. Along with “Pericles,” “Cymbeline” and “The Tempest,” it is one of the genre-defying later plays that are usually referred to as romances, or tragicomedies. Each of these plays has a happy ending that sets them apart from earlier histories and tragedies. Each also emphasizes the danger and power of evil in the world, as well as death—which while never finally victorious, is an ever-present force in the stories. This week’s performances are Tuesday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 13 at 1:30 p.m. visit https://www.asolorep.org/events/ or telephone 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388.

Courtesy of FGCU TheatreLab / FGCU TheatreLab 'The Wolves' opens at FGCU TheatreLab on April 11.

“The Wolves” [FGCU TheatreLab]: Young women with the common goal of being the best high school soccer team in the region weave together a fabric of community from the strings of each other’s fears, confusion, loves and losses. Sometimes goofy, sometimes catty, the players’ raw adolescent gamesmanship spills effortlessly from the playing field and onto the practice field in this athletic play about what it means to come of age in the crucible of sport. Directed by Barry Cavin, “The Wolves” opens April 11 at 7:30 p.m. with performances continuing Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 13 at 2 p.m. For tickets, telephone 239-590-1000 or visit https://www.fgcu.edu/theatrelab/thewolves24-25.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 'Waitress' is a spellbinding story of female empowerment.

“Waitress” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: This is the heartwarming musical of Jenna, a small-town waitress with a talent for baking pies. Trapped in a loveless marriage, Jenna finds solace and strength in her pies and dreams of a better life. When she unexpectedly becomes pregnant, Jenna embarks on a journey of self-discovery, supported by her quirky coworkers and a new doctor in town. With a stirring score by Sara Bareilles, "Waitress" serves up a story of resilience, friendship, and the pursuit of happiness. [Content Guide: "Waitress The Musical" contains mature content, including strong language, domestic violence, and sexual situations. Rated PG13] Opens Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue Saturday, April 12 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 14 at 7 p.m. [Lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. for matinees, with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for evening performances.] For tickets telephone 239-278-4422 or visit https://broadwaypalm.com/shows/waitress/ .

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.



