For FGCU's University Police Department a walk on the campus' wild side isn't normally a surprise

For FGCU's University Police Department, the work can get a bit wild.

From time to time, UPD has to deal with animals that have wandered onto campus.

The most recent animal case was on March 25, when a 6-foot alligator wandered onto the South Village (SoVi) boardwalk.

Lieutenant Anthony Garcia said when UPD arrived on the scene and saw the alligator they knew they “had to act for the safety of everyone, especially the students who navigate the boardwalk on a consistent basis.”

He said UPD tried to get an alligator handler to the scene but they were unable to get outside assistance. “As police officers, sometimes we’re called to things that are sometimes out of our control, but our main duty is to protect life and property,” Garcia said.

Four UPD officers, including Garcia, worked together to try and get the alligator off the boardwalk. Garcia said he was using an “alligator pole” to try and secure the alligator. He said as he pulled the alligator, it came towards him and he fell over.

Student Kiara Schroeder watched as UPD tried to capture the alligator. “I was worried about the police because it was very aggressive,” Schroeder said. “When the cop fell I was scared for him because he almost lost his arm,” she said.

Garcia said he was able to get up “pretty quickly” and that UPD was able to safely relocate the alligator.

This is not the only time that UPD has had to handle calls about animals. Garcia said that on average, UPD gets about one to two calls about animals per month.

He said that some of the animals that UPD has gotten calls about in the past include snakes, raccoons, chickens, alligators, bears and panthers.

Garcia said that sometimes when UPD gets calls about animals, the officers are the only line of defense because they are unable to get someone else to come and assist them. “At times when people need help we’re the last resource,” Garcia said.

According to Garcia, UPD gets some basic training when it comes to learning how to deal with animals. He said that UPD has some tools that they use to secure the animals such as tools for picking up snakes or the alligator pole that he used to secure the 6-foot reptile.

Garcia said that he and his colleagues at the UPD hope to become even more well-versed when it comes to handling situations that involve animals.

He said that when UPD captures animals they release them back into the wild. Garcia said that sometimes UPD will receive calls about lost cats or dogs. If they cannot locate the owners, they will call Domestic Animal Services to handle the situation.

“When the animals are domesticated or injured we will call someone like that,” Garcia said.

When dealing with wildlife such as snakes or alligators, Garcia said that UPD will safely relocate those kinds of animals if they become a danger to the population of FGCU. “The main thing is to be able to remove it safely and relocate it back into the wooded areas,” he said.

When UPD has to capture animals, Garcia said that he always makes sure that he is careful. “I’m cautious when dealing with these animals and understanding their power,” Garcia said.

“At the end of the day, this is my job, this is what I’m passionate about,” Garcia said. Even though the situations involving animals that UPD deals with can sometimes get intense, Garcia is committed to ensuring “the safety of all.”

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.