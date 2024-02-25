© 2024 WGCU News
Big Cypress NP temporary closes area for prescribed fire activity

Published February 25, 2024 at 7:02 PM EST
Area in the Cypress Trail wildfire here the wildfire tied into a prescribed burn scar. A fire official said the black from a few months can be seen under all the bright green new growth that won't burn. Without that burn the fire would still be chunking its way to the west.
Cypress Camp Trail Fire- Big Cypress National Preserve, Michael Gue, NPS
Big Cypress National Preserve has issued a temporary closure to promote visitor safety during prescribed fire activity beginning Tuesday.

During the closure all recreational use including off-road vehicles, hiking, camping, hunting and commercial activities are prohibited in the designated areas.

Prescribed fire is a carefully planned fire that uses fire science and specific environmental conditions to meet management goals for the preserve. A prescribed fire is one of Big Cypress’s best tools to help create a mosaic of diverse habitats, manage for our endangered species, and reduce the threat of a destructive wildfire.

Please refer to the map at left and area description below, temporary closures include the following areas:

  • All areas within treatment perimeter; CDU 32 NE, CDU 31, CDU 30, Lost Dog 1, CDU 27, CDU 35 W, CDU 39, Raccoon Point CDU, CDU 40 S, CDU 40 N, CDU 40, CDU 41 W, CDU 41, Florida National Scenic Trail - South of 13 Mile Camp and North of 10 Mile Camp (see map)m, CDU 25, CDU 28, CDU 21

The following adjacent areas will remain open:

  • Private lands in the designated area; residents should use caution and notify the Fire Duty Officer of entry by calling 561-923-5228. 

Fire personnel anticipate 3-5 days of ignition operations and typically determine an area safe for reentry 2-4 days after ignitions are complete.
Big Cypress Fire and Aviation will make a determination after ignitions are complete on when to lift the closure. T

he public will be advised of the implementation and subsequent termination of this closure by web alert, and by the posting of signs in the appropriate areas.

If a longer closure is required, due to additional fire activity, an additional press release will be issued immediately.

